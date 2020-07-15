Halifax man alleges racial bias after arrest, jailing while making call in park

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man is alleging racial profiling played a role in his arrest and jailing after he and his spouse pulled their vehicle into a park to make a cell phone call in 2018.

Adam LeRue, who is Black, and his wife Kerry Morris, who is white, attempted to bring their complaint before the Nova Scotia Police Review Board Wednesday.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP delay on street checks apology ‘damaging’ race relations: Black leaders

The complaint, which involves two Halifax police officers, alleges LeRue alone was targeted with hefty fines for being in the Dingle park’s parking lot after hours on the night of Feb. 12, while others in the area weren’t punished.

Morris is also alleging she was mistreated when police removed her from the couple’s vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police ‘looking into’ body cameras after online petition hits 70,000

LeRue says he was charged with obstruction of justice and taken to jail, where he suffered overnight as he didn’t have access to a puffer for his asthma.

Lawyers for Const. Brent Woodworth and Const. Kenneth O’Brien argued the board didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the couple’s complaint.