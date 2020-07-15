Menu

Regina’s John A. Macdonald statue, cenotaph in Victora Park vandalized

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 4:50 pm
Regina's John A. Macdonald statue and cenotaph in Victoria Park has been vandalized.
Regina's John A. Macdonald statue and cenotaph in Victoria Park has been vandalized. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The John A. Macdonald statue and cenotaph in Regina’s Victoria Park has been vandalized.

Global News learned about the vandalism on Wednesday morning.

The vandalism included the phrases “F*** John A. Macdonald,” “Native Rightz” and “#Respect” written in black ink on the base of the statue.

This comes despite the City of Regina saying the piece of public art is under review, admitting the statue of Canada’s first prime ministers represented a “harmful legacy.”

Read more: ‘Harmful legacy’ of Regina John A. Macdonald statue under review

The city has a sign hanging around the feet of the John A. Macdonald monument, indicating the city has begun consultation with elders and community members, including artists and cultural groups, on how best to proceed.

Signage regarding the legacy review hangs from the John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria Park.
Signage regarding the legacy review hangs from the John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria Park. Stewart Manhas / Global News

Evening Star Andreas has been an advocate for replacing the statue and spoke to Global News on June 20.

“Put something here that Regina can be proud of,” she said. “Our children are watching. Our elders are watching.”

Read more: ANALYSIS: Reconciliation reinterprets the legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald

 

Regina police said they are aware of the situation and that it will be investigated.

“Obviously, if there is anyone out there who is willing to share information about who did this, we would be happy to take that info, either through a phone call, social media message or Crime Stoppers,” said Elizabeth Popowich, Regina police spokesperson.

Global News reached out to the city regarding the vandalism and will update this story with the response.

-With files from Roberta Bell

IndigenousVandalismCity of ReginaResidential SchoolsVictoria ParkStatueJohn A. MacDonaldCenotaph
