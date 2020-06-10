Global News Morning Montreal June 10 2020 8:50am 01:31 John A. MacDonald statue in controversy yet again As anti-racist protests flare up in Canada and around the world, renewed attention has turned to the statue of John A. MacDonald in the Place du Canada. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7048399/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7048399/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?