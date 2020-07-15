Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

StatCan to collect, report race-based crime data in project with police chiefs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked why his government didn’t collect race-based data
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked why his government didn't collect race-based COVID-19 data early in the pandemic's spread, in order to identify vulnerable communities. Trudeau responded that while his government didn't collect that data, it didn't mean they were not moving to help vulnerable communities.

Statistics Canada and the country’s police chiefs have agreed to help collect and report data about Indigenous and ethnocultural groups when compiling information on victims and accused people.

The national statistics agency and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police say the demand for this information has never been greater.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog to collect race-based data

The move comes amid widespread concern about police brutality and discrimination toward Black and Indigenous people.

Deputy Chief Stu Betts of the London police service, co-chair of the association’s statistics committee, says data about the experience of different communities is important in understanding how they are represented in Canada’s criminal justice system.

Trending Stories

Discussions will be held with Indigenous and ethnocultural groups and organizations to ensure the information collected is relevant and to identify ways of ensuring data quality.

Story continues below advertisement
TPS board to vote on race-based data collection
TPS board to vote on race-based data collection

Statistics Canada and the police chiefs will also work together to provide training and guidance to police services on the information to be gathered and how it should be reported.

They say the goal is to provide annual national, provincial, territorial and, if possible, regional justice-related statistics to inform evidence-based decision making.

“In moving forward, it is absolutely fundamental to continue engagement with communities and partners.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Statistics CanadaCanadian Association of Chiefs of Policecriminal justiceCanada Criminal JusticeCanada crime dataCanada crime statisticsCanada police chiefsCanadian police chiefscrime datarace-based crime data
Flyers
More weekly flyers