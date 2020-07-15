Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assaults on board a boat

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly confining two people on a boat and sexually assaulting them.

City police allege the incident took place Saturday night when two passengers boarded a yellow and white boat at Woodbine Beach in Toronto’s east end.

They allege the boat driver then drove away from the shoreline and sexually assaulted the passengers.

The 54-year-old driver, identified as Shanthakumar Kandiah, is facing eight charges including two counts each of kidnapping, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He is also accused of operating the boat while impaired by alcohol.

Police say they’re concerned there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

