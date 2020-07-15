Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assaults on board a boat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Toronto police allege the incident took place Saturday night when two passengers boarded a yellow and white boat at Woodbine Beach in Toronto's east end.
Toronto police allege the incident took place Saturday night when two passengers boarded a yellow and white boat at Woodbine Beach in Toronto's east end. Handout / Toronto Police

TORONTO — A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly confining two people on a boat and sexually assaulting them.

City police allege the incident took place Saturday night when two passengers boarded a yellow and white boat at Woodbine Beach in Toronto’s east end.

They allege the boat driver then drove away from the shoreline and sexually assaulted the passengers.

Read more: Toronto police charge teacher in sexual assault investigation

The 54-year-old driver, identified as Shanthakumar Kandiah, is facing eight charges including two counts each of kidnapping, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He is also accused of operating the boat while impaired by alcohol.

Police say they’re concerned there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceSexual Assaultsex assaultWoodbine beachsexual assault on boatShanthakumar KandiahToronto boatWoodbine Beach Toronto
