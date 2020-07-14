Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police charge teacher in sexual assault investigation

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:03 pm
Toronto police say they have charged Carlos Ramsay in a sexual assault investigation.
Toronto police say they have charged Carlos Ramsay in a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto police say they have charged a teacher in connection with a sexual assault investigation on Tuesday.

Police allege that between January 2020 and June 2020, a man befriended a 17-year-old girl and communicated with her both in-person and on devices.

Investigators allege the man sexually assaulted the girl.

On July 10, members of the sex crimes child and youth advocacy centre arrested 45-year-old Colin Ramsay.

Read more: ‘Very concerning’: Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and luring a child.

Trending Stories

Police said Ramsay is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board and has taught at George Vanier Secondary School since 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Sept. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTDSBToronto District School BoardToronto Sexual AssaultToronto sex assaultGeorge Vanier Secondary SchoolTDSB Teacher Sex Assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers