Toronto police charge teacher in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police say they have charged a teacher in connection with a sexual assault investigation on Tuesday.

Police allege that between January 2020 and June 2020, a man befriended a 17-year-old girl and communicated with her both in-person and on devices.

Investigators allege the man sexually assaulted the girl.

On July 10, members of the sex crimes child and youth advocacy centre arrested 45-year-old Colin Ramsay.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and luring a child.

Police said Ramsay is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board and has taught at George Vanier Secondary School since 2007.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Sept. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

