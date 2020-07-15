Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found parked near highway ramp

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after OPP responded to reports of a parked vehicle near a highway ramp on Tuesday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the County Road 28/Highway 115 on-ramp after a complainant reported an unconscious person behind the steering wheel of a parked vehicle in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Officers roused the driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Ryan Masters, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired, operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 23, OPP said Wednesday.