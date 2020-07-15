Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found parked near highway ramp

By Greg Davis Global News
A Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was found parked near a highway on-ramp on Tuesday.
A Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was found parked near a highway on-ramp on Tuesday. The Canadian Press

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after OPP responded to reports of a parked vehicle near a highway ramp on Tuesday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the County Road 28/Highway 115 on-ramp after a complainant reported an unconscious person behind the steering wheel of a parked vehicle in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: Kingston woman charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County

Officers roused the driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Trending Stories

Ryan Masters, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired, operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 23, OPP said Wednesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedPeterborough crimeImpaired Driverpeterborough oppPeterborough impaired driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers