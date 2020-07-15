Bill Kelly: Keep the Canada-U.S. border closed

Send this page to someone via email

In light of the frightening spike in new COVID-19 cases in more than 30 of the 50 American states, the best news we’ve heard this week is that non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border will likely continue to be restricted until late August.

On a personal level, I’m saddened by the restriction because some of our dearest friends are U.S. residents who are longing to come back to Ontario and enjoy one of the best vacation destinations in North America.

We know that border towns like Windsor and Niagara Falls count on American tourists to fill hotels and tourist attractions every year, but sadly, that won’t be happening this year.

The reason why is quite simple: the Americans are doing a lousy job of battling this deadly virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Some reports indicate that one in every 100 Americans has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and we just can’t risk transmission of the virus across the border.

On balance, the Trudeau government has done a good job of dealing with and controlling the virus; the American government response has been tragic.

We miss our American friends and relatives, but continuing the border closure is the right move.

The good news?

Well, if our American friends elect a government that believes in science, not bombast, the chances of renewing our cross-border relationships are not that far off.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​

Story continues below advertisement