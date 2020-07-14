Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of man in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Dalibor Dolic is seen in an undated photo.
Dalibor Dolic is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Services

Toronto police say a Kitchener man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man in the city’s downtown in 2019.

Police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Sherbourne Street, north of Dundas Street East, at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The victim, Dalibor Dolic, was found inside the building by Toronto Community Housing staff “with obvious injuries.” He died at the scene.

Read more: Man found dead in downtown Toronto apartment building, homicide unit investigating

In an update released Tuesday evening, police said a 52-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener earlier in the day.

Trending Stories

James Jerry Noseworthy was charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto HomicideToronto police homicide squadToronto MurderDalibor DolicDalibor Dolic homicideDalibor Dolic murderToronto homicide victimsToronto murder victims
Flyers
More weekly flyers