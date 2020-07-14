Kitchener man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of man in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a Kitchener man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man in the city’s downtown in 2019.

Police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Sherbourne Street, north of Dundas Street East, at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The victim, Dalibor Dolic, was found inside the building by Toronto Community Housing staff “with obvious injuries.” He died at the scene.

In an update released Tuesday evening, police said a 52-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener earlier in the day.

James Jerry Noseworthy was charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

