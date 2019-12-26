Man found dead in downtown Toronto apartment building, homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man died in a community housing building.

Police say Toronto Community Housing special constables were conducting a well-being check on Sunday afternoon when they found the man inside an apartment.

They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s since been identified as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic.

Police say his death marks the city’s 74th homicide of the year.

They’re asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

