Man found dead in downtown Toronto apartment building, homicide unit investigating

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man died in a community housing building.
Police say Toronto Community Housing special constables were conducting a well-being check on Sunday afternoon when they found the man inside an apartment.
They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He’s since been identified as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic.
Police say his death marks the city’s 74th homicide of the year.
They’re asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.
