Brunswick Avenue

Woman dead, man in custody after downtown assault: Toronto police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 6:07 pm
A woman is dead after an assault in The Annex Sunday afternoon.
A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an assault in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon, police say

Police said officers responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. about a person being assaulted in the area of Harbord Street and Brunswick Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue.

Investigators said the assault took place inside of a residence.

Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Police said she was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Investigators said they have a man in custody and that the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious.

