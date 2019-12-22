Woman dead, man in custody after downtown assault: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an assault in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon, police say

Police said officers responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. about a person being assaulted in the area of Harbord Street and Brunswick Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue.

Investigators said the assault took place inside of a residence.

Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Police said she was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Investigators said they have a man in custody and that the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious.

ASSAULT:

Harbord St + Brunswick Av

**2:42 pm**

– Officers have located a woman with serious injuries

– Taken to hospital via emergency run

– She has succumbed to her injuries in hospital

– Her death is being treated as suspicious

– 1 man in custody

– Investigating#GO2464487

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2019

ASSAULT

Harbord St and Sussex Ave, police on scene, one person with serious injuries, emerg run to hospital being setup. #GO2464487 ^cb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2019