Woman dead, man in custody after downtown assault: Toronto police

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an assault in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon, police say
Police said officers responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. about a person being assaulted in the area of Harbord Street and Brunswick Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue.
Investigators said the assault took place inside of a residence.
Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Police said she was rushed to hospital, but later died.
Investigators said they have a man in custody and that the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS