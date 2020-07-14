Kelowna-based JUNO Award winner releases new blues single

Send this page to someone via email

The keys are a part of Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne.

The JUNO Award winner is keeping his signature boogie-woogie blues on the charts by putting his own touch on Percy Mayfield’s I Don’t Want to be President.

“I thought this will be perfect and that 2020 is going to be a big year. This guy (Donald Trump) that’s president is going to get out (of office]) and maybe this will get some attention,” said Wayne.

With his band, Wayne is melding genres as an ode to the several genres he has made his living performing around the world.

“I had a little bit of this jazzy stuff, a little bit of rocky stuff, a little bit of R&B and a little bit of funky and a little bit of that modern rap and I call it a gumbo.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I am presenting it as a gumbo of all my influences,” said Wayne.

The pandemic has kept the Blues legend off the road for the longest time over his 59-year career, but that hasn’t stopped him from sharing his music around the world virtually.

Read more: Saskatchewan students learn about music to cure the isolation blues

Wayne says that the solitary recordings he does for online performances take him back to before he made his mark on the world when he was a child sneaking down to play the piano late at night when his parents were out on the town and he was dreaming of playing in a night club.

“I would make believe that I was surrounded by people … and all these beautiful people were there and I’m playing and playing and creating all these songs and just going for it,” Wayne said.

“And I feel like they are really appreciating it. You don’t see them but you know they are out there somewhere.”

The Blues Boss is planning his first cross Canada tour for when sanctions are lifted. Until then catch the Boogie Woogie Hall of Famer on his website where he keeps churning www.kennybluesboss.com

4:24 The Montreal jazz vocalist who won big at the JUNOs The Montreal jazz vocalist who won big at the JUNOs