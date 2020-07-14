Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police searching for woman who escaped custody from Hamilton psychiatry unit

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 14, 2020 6:09 pm
Hamilton police are looking for a woman who escaped from custody from the St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit.
Hamilton police are looking for a woman who escaped from custody from the St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are looking for a woman who escaped from custody from the St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say they received a report of a woman who escaped St. Joe’s West 5th campus and was last seen at the intersection of West 5th Street and Fennell Avenue.

Police say 38-year-old Crystal Lavergne is five-feet-one-inch tall and 150 lbs., with a pale complexion.

Story continues below advertisement

She has short blond hair, a star tattoo above the right side of her lip, as well as a piercing on her chin and nose.

Trending Stories

Lavergne was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, maroon shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a checker fanny pack, and glasses.

Read more: Coronavirus: Hamilton hospital increasing mental health support for front-line workers

Police are asking any residents who see her to call 9-1-1 immediately, and not approach or try to communicate with her.

OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceSt. Joseph's Healthcare Hamiltonescaped custodyst joesSt. Joe's West 5th campusst. joseph's forensic psychiatry unitCrystal Lavergne
Flyers
More weekly flyers