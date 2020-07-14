Police searching for woman who escaped custody from Hamilton psychiatry unit

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for a woman who escaped from custody from the St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say they received a report of a woman who escaped St. Joe’s West 5th campus and was last seen at the intersection of West 5th Street and Fennell Avenue.

Police say 38-year-old Crystal Lavergne is five-feet-one-inch tall and 150 lbs., with a pale complexion.

Have you seen Crystal Lavergne? She escaped from @STJOESHAMILTON earlier today. She was last seen at West 5th & Fennell Ave in #HamOnt. She has short blond hair, star tattoo above her right lip, a chin & nose piercing. If seen, call 911. Read more: https://t.co/l21gAyrpO4 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 14, 2020

She has short blond hair, a star tattoo above the right side of her lip, as well as a piercing on her chin and nose.

Lavergne was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, maroon shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a checker fanny pack, and glasses.

Police are asking any residents who see her to call 9-1-1 immediately, and not approach or try to communicate with her.

