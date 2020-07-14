Menu

Sports

Regina to host 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games, marks 50th anniversary

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina is playing host to the 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games.
Regina is playing host to the 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games. File / Global News

Regina will be host to the 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games, the Saskatchewan Games Council announced on Monday.

It’s the first time in their history the winter games are coming to the Queen City and marks the event’s 50th anniversary.

Read more: Coronavirus — Saskatchewan Summer Games in Lloydminster pushed back a year

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of the Saskatchewan Games program in 2022 and look forward to working with the host organizing committee to provide an exceptional experience for our province’s developing athletes, coaches and officials,” Saskatchewan Games Council executive director Mark Bracken said in a statement.

“We’re also proud to be hosting a major event that will aid in our community’s continued recovery post-pandemic by bringing thousands of participants and spectators from every corner of the province here to Regina while enhancing community excitement and pride.”

The event will take place from Feb. 20 to 26, 2022, and feature nearly 1,600 young athletes from across the province competing in 16 sports including alpine skiing, figure skating and curling.

Read more: Team Sask names flag-bearer ahead of 2019 Western Canada Summer Games

More than 5,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, something the City of Regina said it was excited about.

“Regina has a well-deserved reputation as the best city in Canada to host major sporting events, and the 50th anniversary of the Saskatchewan Games is a perfect opportunity to showcase that ability,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said in the statement.

“I am confident that, as we enter a post-pandemic world, our residents will be excited to help make the Games a rousing success.”

The event will require about 1,500 volunteers. To learn more, visit the Saskatchewan Games website.

