Winnipeg police cruiser involved in crash on McPhillips Street

Winnipeg police are on scene at a crash involving a police cruiser on McPhillips Street on Tuesday morning.
Police say no one has been taken to hospital from the crash, which reportedly sent a silver Ford Edge onto the sidewalk at McPhillips Street and Inkster Boulevard around 10 a.m.
The police cruiser was left facing south in the left turning lane on McPhillips Street with front-end damage.
Police have not said what led up to the crash.
A Global News reporter at the scene said multiple police units responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. and traffic was moving slowly around the scene.
Police at the scene say they expect to be there for a few hours.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
