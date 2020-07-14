Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg police cruiser involved in crash on McPhillips Street

By Shane Gibson Global News
A Winnipeg police cruiser was involved in a crash at the corner of McPhillips Street and Inkster Boulevard around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
A Winnipeg police cruiser was involved in a crash at the corner of McPhillips Street and Inkster Boulevard around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police are on scene at a crash involving a police cruiser on McPhillips Street on Tuesday morning.

Police say no one has been taken to hospital from the crash, which reportedly sent a silver Ford Edge onto the sidewalk at McPhillips Street and Inkster Boulevard around 10 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police officer charged in crash that sent several to hospital

The police cruiser was left facing south in the left turning lane on McPhillips Street with front-end damage.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Trending Stories
Police say no one was taken to hospital from the crash.
Police say no one was taken to hospital from the crash. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Global News reporter at the scene said multiple police units responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. and traffic was moving slowly around the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

Police at the scene say they expect to be there for a few hours.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg crashMcPhillips StreetInkster BoulevardMcPhillips Street crashWinnipeg Police crashPolice cruiser crash winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers