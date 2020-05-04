Winnipeg police officer charged in crash that sent several to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog has charged a Winnipeg police officer in connection with a crash involving a police cruiser that sent several people to hospital — including two officers — last summer.

The crash, which was caught on tape by a surveillance camera, happened at the corner of Salter Street and Aberdeen Avenue on the evening of July 13, 2019.

Footage of the crash was widely shared online.

READ MORE: Security camera footage shows Winnipeg police cruiser crash into van

The footage appears to show a marked cruiser heading west on Aberdeen Avenue go through a stop sign at the intersection before hitting a minivan that had been heading south on Salter Street.

In the video, the van flips onto its side following the crash and slides through the intersection.

Four occupants of the van and the two officers in the cruiser were all taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the crash, police said the cruiser had been responding to reports of a suspicious man in the area.

On Monday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, announced charges have been laid against a Winnipeg police officer.

“The IIU has conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of this incident,” the IIU said.

“IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler is satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.”

Const. John Misiewicz-Buzahora has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Misiewicz-Buzahora will appear in provincial court on July 6.