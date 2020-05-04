Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police officer charged in crash that sent several to hospital

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 12:43 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 12:46 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser crashes into van
A Winnipeg police cruiser crashed into a van on Salter Street and Aberdeen Avenue on Saturday at 7:20 p.m.

Manitoba’s police watchdog has charged a Winnipeg police officer in connection with a crash involving a police cruiser that sent several people to hospital — including two officers — last summer.

The crash, which was caught on tape by a surveillance camera, happened at the corner of Salter Street and Aberdeen Avenue on the evening of July 13, 2019.

Footage of the crash was widely shared online.

READ MORE: Security camera footage shows Winnipeg police cruiser crash into van

The footage appears to show a marked cruiser heading west on Aberdeen Avenue go through a stop sign at the intersection before hitting a minivan that had been heading south on Salter Street.

In the video, the van flips onto its side following the crash and slides through the intersection.

Four occupants of the van and the two officers in the cruiser were all taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: IIU clears off-duty Winnipeg police officer in boating accident

Shortly after the crash, police said the cruiser had been responding to reports of a suspicious man in the area.

On Monday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, announced charges have been laid against a Winnipeg police officer.

“The IIU has conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of this incident,” the IIU said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg cop accused of erasing own speeding ticket; already facing assault, weapons charges

“IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler is satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.”

Const. John Misiewicz-Buzahora has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Misiewicz-Buzahora will appear in provincial court on July 6.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceIIUManitoba Independent Investigation UnitSalter Street and Aberdeen AvenueWinnipeg police car crash caught on tapeWInnipeg police officer charged in crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.