Health

Manitoba’s state of emergency extended another month

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:09 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The provincial government is set to extend Manitoba’s state of emergency Tuesday afternoon due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The province said the new extension will kick in at 4 p.m. Tuesday and last for a 30-day period.

Read more: Manitoba’s coronavirus state of emergency extended, no new cases Monday

Manitoba initially declared a provincewide state of emergency on March 20 under the Emergency Measures Act, and it was previously extended on April 18, May 17 and June 15.

