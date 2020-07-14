Manitoba’s state of emergency extended another month

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is set to extend Manitoba’s state of emergency Tuesday afternoon due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The province said the new extension will kick in at 4 p.m. Tuesday and last for a 30-day period.

Manitoba initially declared a provincewide state of emergency on March 20 under the Emergency Measures Act, and it was previously extended on April 18, May 17 and June 15.

