Manitoba’s state of emergency extended another month

The provincial government is set to extend Manitoba’s state of emergency Tuesday afternoon due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The province said the new extension will kick in at 4 p.m. Tuesday and last for a 30-day period.
Manitoba initially declared a provincewide state of emergency on March 20 under the Emergency Measures Act, and it was previously extended on April 18, May 17 and June 15.
