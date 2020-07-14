Manhunt for father of girls found dead in Quebec enters sixth day

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police canvassed a wooded area through the night into Tuesday in an effort to find the father of two missing sisters whose lifeless bodies were found in a small community southwest of Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec are continuing to search in Saint-Apollinaire, Que., for Martin Carpentier, 44, who remains missing as of Tuesday morning. The manhunt is focused on a 50-square-kilometre stretch, according to police.

“In the evening, information received led us to comb an area a few kilometres from the place where the searches were being carried out,” the police said in a statement on Twitter late Monday night, adding that their checks did not lead to the suspect.

“Despite the difficult conditions, our searches will be maintained tonight and tomorrow.”

READ MORE: Grieving Quebec mother delivers tearful message as hunt continues for girls’ father

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, 11 and 6, were discovered on Saturday morning in the woods after the girls were the subject of an Amber Alert.

Story continues below advertisement

The trio had last been seen Wednesday night, and they were likely involved in a car crash on Highway 20, according to police. The Amber Alert for the sisters was then issued on Thursday afternoon.

Police believe their father may have abducted them, and a manhunt has been underway in the forested area in Saint-Apollinaire since Saturday.

Investigators are asking the public not to approach Martin Carpentier if he is seen and to call 911.

Martin Carpentier, 44, is shown in this undated police handout photo.

‘You are my whole life’

Amélie Lemieux, the mother of Romy and Norah, spoke for the first time publicly on Monday in honour of her daughters.

Surrounded by family in front of a makeshift memorial, Lemieux sobbed as she spoke of her two young children’s lives, describing them as her two darling princesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted and waited for you so much. From your very first breath, I loved you unconditionally,” she said. “You are my entire life, my reason to exist.”

She asked Romy and Norah to be her stars in the night and to help guide her through the immeasurable grief that comes with their absence.

“I love you madly. I love you to infinity,” she said.

Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right were found dead near St-Apollinaire, Quebec on Saturday. Alerte Amber Quebec

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley, Alessia Simona Maratta and the Canadian Press