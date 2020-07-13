Alberta government introduces more financial literacy programs for students

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is looking to prepare the province’s youth for life after school with financial literacy programs.

Through grant partnerships with Enriched Academy and Junior Achievement chapters, the province will be offering the programs this fall for students in grades three to 12.

“Financial literacy is an essential skill our children need to succeed,” Education Minister Adriana LaGrange wrote in a news release Monday. Tweet This

The first pilot project being offered this fall will include a financial education program for students in grades 10 to 12.

The program is offered by Enriched Academy thanks to a $175,000 grant from the government and can accommodate up to 4,000 students. The pilot will offer in-person training and resources for teachers, as well as interactive bilingual online courses, webinars and live events.

“Given the economic uncertainty today, there has never been a more critical time for all of us to understand saving, budgeting and investing,” president and co-founder of Enriched Academy Kevin Cochran said. Tweet This

“I want to commend the Alberta government and the educators involved for taking such a proactive approach toward teaching financial literacy.”

The Enriched Academy is a Canadian organization that provides financial education to people of all ages.

A $200,000 grant to Junior Achievement paved the way for the second program which will be offered to 4,900 students in grades three to 12.

CEO of the organization Melissa From said the initiative will provide students with hands-on experience, experiential financial literacy and entrepreneurship education.

“ This funding will support JA’s continued efforts to expand its reach so more students in rural and Indigenous communities can develop skills that are vital to thrive in our modern global economy,” From said.

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest non-government organization dedicated to educating young people about business.

Officials noted the newly funded programs will help bring essential learning of key life skills to students in every corner of the province.

“The Enriched Academy pilot and Junior Achievement expansion give school authorities and teachers more program options this fall to choose from to ensure students achieve essential learning outcomes.”

The programs will be offered across the province in rural and urban institutions and will be tailored to meet the needs of students from all backgrounds, including Indigenous and Francophone students.