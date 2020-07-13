Man faces impaired driving charges after van crashes into parked vehicle in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lindsay on Friday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:20 p.m. officers responded to a reported collision involving a van and a parked vehicle on Colborne Street East.

Police located the driver of the van and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the service’s detachment, where he provided breath samples, police said.

Daniel Cavers, 27, of Cresswell Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Manvers Township) was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3, police said.

