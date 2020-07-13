Menu

Crime

Man faces impaired driving charges after van crashes into parked vehicle in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 1:21 pm
A City of Kawartha Lakes man was charged with impaired driving after a van struck a parked vehicle in Lindsay.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man was charged with impaired driving after a van struck a parked vehicle in Lindsay.

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lindsay on Friday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:20 p.m. officers responded to a reported collision involving a van and a parked vehicle on Colborne Street East.

Read more: Traffic complaints led to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough County, OPP say

Police located the driver of the van and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the service’s detachment, where he provided breath samples, police said.

Daniel Cavers, 27, of Cresswell Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Manvers Township) was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3, police said.

Douglas Bagnall sentenced in fatal impaired driving crash
Douglas Bagnall sentenced in fatal impaired driving crash
