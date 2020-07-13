Traffic complaints led to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough County: OPP

Complaints about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough Couty led to the arrest of a man on Saturday morning.
Peterborough County OPP say around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to several traffic complaints about a possible impaired driver on Hwy. 115 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of the city.
OPP found the suspect vehicle on Highway 7 east of Peterborough. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Tyler Anderson-Macdonald, 22, of Clarington, Ont., was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
- Use of a plate not authorized for vehicle
- Driving a motor vehicle, no validation on plate
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Failure to apply for permit after becoming owner
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15.
