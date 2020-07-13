Traffic complaints led to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Complaints about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough Couty led to the arrest of a man on Saturday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to several traffic complaints about a possible impaired driver on Hwy. 115 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of the city.

OPP found the suspect vehicle on Highway 7 east of Peterborough. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Tyler Anderson-Macdonald, 22, of Clarington, Ont., was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

Use of a plate not authorized for vehicle

Driving a motor vehicle, no validation on plate

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Failure to apply for permit after becoming owner

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15.

