Crime

Traffic complaints led to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 12:15 pm
A Clarington man faces impaired and other driving offences following a traffic stop in Peterborough County.
A Clarington man faces impaired and other driving offences following a traffic stop in Peterborough County.

Complaints about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough Couty led to the arrest of a man on Saturday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to several traffic complaints about a possible impaired driver on Hwy. 115 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of the city.

Read more: Driver in Peterborough’s Beavermead Campground charged after breath sample over triple the legal blood-alcohol limit

OPP found the suspect vehicle on Highway 7 east of Peterborough. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Tyler Anderson-Macdonald, 22, of Clarington, Ont., was arrested and charged with:

Trending Stories
  • Operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
  • Use of a plate not authorized for vehicle
  • Driving a motor vehicle, no validation on plate
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Failure to apply for permit after becoming owner

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15.

