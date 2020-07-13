Police investigating after car shot at following alleged road rage incident in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are investigating after a car was shot at in a reported road rage incident at Mapleview Drive and Essa Road on Saturday evening, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday.

A Honda Civic was travelling along Essa Road when a suspect vehicle, believed to be a black Hyundai SUV, cut it off, Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

“That was the manoeuvre that upset everybody, and our victim showed their displeasure with that manoeuvre by displaying a form of digital communication,” Leon said.

The Honda Civic then proceeded to make a left-hand turn onto Mapleview Drive while the suspect vehicle was turning right, Leon added.

“At that point, the suspect vehicle, the driver of that vehicle, fired the shot,” he said, adding that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The bullet went through the Honda Civic’s trunk to its back-seat area, Leon added.

The victim heard a sound when the bullet was fired but only realized that their car had been shot at when they noticed a hole in their vehicle once they arrived back home, Leon said.

“At that point, they contacted Barrie police, and we commenced our investigation,” Leon said. “We were able to recover the bullet from the vehicle, so we do have that piece of evidence.”

The suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old man with black hair below his ears.

“We’re fortunate that nobody was seriously hurt in any which way, but certainly the outcome could have been very, very different,” Leon said.

” It’s a very careless, very reckless act that this other individual carried out.”

