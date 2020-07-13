Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

‘I‘m sincerely sorry’: Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE contract talks

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
A closer look at the WE Charity scandal
Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, breaks down the WE Charity scandal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted on Monday that he “made a mistake” in not recusing himself “immediately” from discussions about whether WE Charity should administer a federal student grant program.

Trudeau said he should have done so given his immediate family’s relationship and financial ties to the WE organization.

Read more: WE Charity tries to ‘set record straight’ over contract in full-page newspaper ads

During a scheduled news conference in Ottawa, the prime minister apologized for not having stepped away from the decision to award the now-cancelled contract to WE Charity to manage the $900-million Canada Student Service Grant.

“I‘m sincerely sorry (for) not having done that,” Trudeau said.

I’m sorry that I didn’t — particularly sorry, because not only has it created unnecessary controversy and issues, it also means that young people who are facing a difficult time right now getting summer jobs, contributing to their communities, are going to have to wait a little longer before getting those opportunities to serve. And that’s frustrating.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Criminal investigation into Trudeau-WE Charity deal ‘probably unrealistic’: Akin
Criminal investigation into Trudeau-WE Charity deal ‘probably unrealistic’: Akin

Controversy over WE Charity’s contract has dominated debate on Parliament Hill for weeks. It was additionally fuelled last week with news that several of Trudeau’s close relatives have been paid large sums by a WE affiliate to speak at WE events.

The federal ethics watchdog is investigating whether the prime minister violated conflict-of-interest rules in the matter.

More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauMargaret TrudeauWE charityWeAlexandre TrudeauCanada Student Service GrantWE Charity ScandalJustin Trudeau WE CharityWE organizationwe charity controversyfederal student grant program
Flyers
More weekly flyers