Bill Morneau didn’t recuse himself from WE discussion despite daughter’s employment

Finance Minister Bill Morneau did not recuse himself from recent discussions involving the WE organization, though, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he has relatives involved in the group.

The revelation comes amid mounting opposition scrutiny over the Liberals’ decision to award a contract to WE Charity to administer a $900-million youth grant program. A decision to halt the agreement was announced last Friday, and the ethics commissioner is investigating whether Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules because of his family’s ties to the group.

As reported by Canadaland on Friday, two of Bill Morneau’s daughters — Grace Acan and Clare Morneau — are connected to the group.

Acan, Morneau’s adopted daughter, is a contract employee of WE, a spokesperson for the minister’s office confirmed. She has worked in the travel department in an administrative role since last year following an internship tied to her education in community development.

“She got this position on her own merits. There is absolutely no link between her employment and any work that WE does with the Government of Canada,” a statement from the minister’s office said Friday.

The minister’s office said Morneau did not recuse himself from WE discussions and the recommendation to have WE Charity administer the $900-million Student Service grant was made by the public service.

“Ms. Acan’s term contract has absolutely no link with any work the charity has done with the Government of Canada.”

Clare Morneau is a speaker and advocate on refugee issues. In 2016, while still in high school, she published a book called Kakuma Girls: Sharing Stories of Hardship & Hope From Kakuma Refugee Camp.

“Clare has spoken at WE events, as well as many other public events, in the context of the release of her book on young refugee girls. She has never been compensated for that work. 100% of the book proceeds went to a scholarship for Kakuma refugees to the University of Toronto,” the minister’s office said in a statement Friday.

Marc Kielburger, who co-founded the WE organization with his brother Craig, provided a blurb praising the book.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Trudeau’s mother and brother had received compensation from speaking engagements with WE Charity.

The news drew sharp criticism from opposition MPs. On Friday, the Conservatives said they want police to investigate the Liberal government’s decision to award the contract to We Charity.

>During a news conference, Conservative MPs Pierre Poilievre and Michael Barrett — the party’s finance and ethics critics — said they believe the payment of those fees raises the issue to a potentially criminal level and represents “sufficient grounds to be investigated by police.”

They said haven’t written to the RCMP to request a police investigation yet but plan to send a letter on Friday, asking whether a section of the Criminal Code related to government fraud applies to the WE contract matter.

–With files from Beatrice Britneff, Global News