Tories call for criminal probe into WE contract, Trudeau family’s speaking fees

The Conservative Party is calling for a criminal investigation into the Liberal government’s decision to award a $900-million contract to WE Charity for a federal student grant program following news that members of the prime minister’s immediate family were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees by the organization in recent years.

Conservative MPs Pierre Poilievre and Michael Barrett said they believe the payment of those fees raises the issue to a potentially criminal level and represents “sufficient grounds to be investigated by police.”

They said they haven’t written to the RCMP to request a police investigation yet but plan to send the letter on Friday.

WE Charity had been selected by the federal government to administer a $900-million federal grant program for students and recent graduates volunteering this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement quickly provoked criticism from opposition parties and raised conflict-of-interest questions given the ties the prime minister and his wife have to the WE organization.

The federal ethics watchdog is investigating whether the prime minister broke conflict-of-interest rules in the WE contract, which was called off by the government and the charity on July 3.

The WE organization includes both WE Charity, a registered charitable organization, and a for-profit arm, ME to WE. According to WE Charity, ME to WE Social Enterprises is among the corporate sponsors that have supported the charity’s WE Day events and covered fees for speakers to participate.

WE Charity confirmed on Thursday that the prime minister’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, had been paid a total of $312,000 for speaking at 28 events between 2016 and 2020. His brother, Alexandre Trudeau, was paid $40,000 for eight events in the 2017-18 academic year, according to the charity.

ME to WE covered those expenses in the majority of those cases, and the Trudeaus were paid via a speaking agency, which took 20 per cent of the fees as a commission, WE Charity said.

— With files from Global News’ Kerri Breen