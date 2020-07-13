ChipinforKids: Amid pandemic, Shaw Charity Classic asks for donations to Alberta charities via text

Send this page to someone via email

With the 2020 Shaw Charity Classic cancelled due to the pandemic, officials announced on Monday people would still be able to donate to the professional golf tournament’s charitable program via text.

The award-winning tournament was scheduled to take place at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 24-30, but officials announced in mid-June that it wouldn’t be held this year.

However, those who want to will be able to help support the over 200 youth-based charities in Alberta connected with the Shaw Charity Classic and its charitable giving program, Shaw Birdies for Kids, via their mobile phones through an initiative dubbed #ChipinforKids.

From Monday, July 13 until Sunday, August 30 Canadians can text KIDS to 30333 to donate $10 to the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation. Donors can even direct their contribution to their charity of choice by texting that charity’s unique code.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw Communications will match every donation made on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a total of $150,000.

In addition, donations made directly to participating charities will be matched again by the Shaw Charity Classic — up to an additional 50 per cent of the Shaw-matched donation.

This means that an individual donation of $10 can grow into a donation of $30.

“By texting-to-donate, the community spirit of the Shaw Charity Classic will continue throughout 2020,” a news release explained. “The donations and matched contributions raised through #ChipinforKids will help ensure that more than 200 Alberta charities that have been strained by COVID-19 will be able to continue their work in our communities.

2:34 Learn more about the Shaw Charity Classic’s Birdies for Kids program Learn more about the Shaw Charity Classic’s Birdies for Kids program

“For the past seven years, many of the greatest names in professional golf have come to Calgary to be part of one of our city’s hallmark events, where fans, families, and friends join in the goal of supporting hundreds of kids’ charities across the province,” Shaw Communications Executive Chair and CEO Brad Shaw said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we will have to wait until next year to bring back our heroes of the PGA TOUR Champions, we are inviting everyone to join us in supporting the great work these charities are doing to make our communities and neighbourhoods better.” Tweet This

In June, Shaw Communications announced a $1 million donation to support Alberta’s youth who depend on funds raised from the Shaw Charity Classic.

1:46 Shaw Charity Classic donates $100K to local charities during COVID-19 pandemic Shaw Charity Classic donates $100K to local charities during COVID-19 pandemic

Since its inception, officials with the Shaw Charity Classic say over $48 million has been raised to support over 213 Alberta children and charities, breaking charitable giving records every year.

More information, including a full list of participating charities and their text-to-donate codes, can be found online.