Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan College launches “OC Serves Up” free student meal program

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 5:38 pm
A new program at Okanagan College supports students in need with free meals.
A new program at Okanagan College supports students in need with free meals. Global News

Okanagan College’s culinary arts program has started a new initiative aimed at supporting students in need.

Related News

“Okanagan College’s culinary and pastry arts students are launching an innovative new program designed to hone their skills while providing nutritious meals for fellow students who are struggling financially,” Tyler Finley, an Okanagan College spokesperson, said in a release.

Read more: Kelowna mayor, Westbank First Nations Chief shave heads for OK College fundraiser

The “OC Serves Up” program sees culinary students prepare 50 nutritious meals a day, which are then provided to Okanagan College students free of charge.

The Royal Bank of Canada donated $10,000 to support the pilot project, which began on July 8, when students were allowed back into school kitchens.

Story continues below advertisement

The Okanagan College Student’s Union (OCSU) has also come forward with $1,000 to kick-start the program.

Read more: Stober family donates $500,000 to Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre

“The OCSU is proud to participate in OC Serves Up as it directly relates to the needs of our students today,” said Brianne Berchowitz, OCSU’s executive director.

We are grateful to OC and the Culinary and Pastry Arts program for establishing this initiative and we are excited to continue supporting OC students.”

According to the college, the meals are available to students attending online or in-person classes via an email voucher system managed by the OCSU student pantry.

Vernon bistro’s meal program for seniors hits milestone
Vernon bistro’s meal program for seniors hits milestone
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganRBCokanagan collegeRoyal Bank Of CanadaMeals For StudentsStudents in needOkanagan college meal program
Flyers
More weekly flyers