Okanagan College launches “OC Serves Up” free student meal program

Okanagan College’s culinary arts program has started a new initiative aimed at supporting students in need.

“Okanagan College’s culinary and pastry arts students are launching an innovative new program designed to hone their skills while providing nutritious meals for fellow students who are struggling financially,” Tyler Finley, an Okanagan College spokesperson, said in a release.

The “OC Serves Up” program sees culinary students prepare 50 nutritious meals a day, which are then provided to Okanagan College students free of charge.

The Royal Bank of Canada donated $10,000 to support the pilot project, which began on July 8, when students were allowed back into school kitchens.

The Okanagan College Student’s Union (OCSU) has also come forward with $1,000 to kick-start the program.

“The OCSU is proud to participate in OC Serves Up as it directly relates to the needs of our students today,” said Brianne Berchowitz, OCSU’s executive director.

We are grateful to OC and the Culinary and Pastry Arts program for establishing this initiative and we are excited to continue supporting OC students.”

According to the college, the meals are available to students attending online or in-person classes via an email voucher system managed by the OCSU student pantry.

