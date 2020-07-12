Quebecers must now register online with N.B., P.E.I. to travel to Iles-de-la-Madeleine

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers travelling to the Iles-de-la-Madeleine by car through New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island this summer now need to register online with those provinces.

The Quebec government says residents must, as of Sunday, complete online registration forms to be able to travel through Atlantic Canada to reach the Quebec islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Quebec says the request came at the behest of New Brunswick and P.E.I. and that the registration procedures apply to all travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Quebec politicians were angered last month when New Brunswick said Quebecers could not stay overnight on their way to the Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

Quebecers travelling to the islands by car need to go through New Brunswick to catch a ferry from Souris, P.E.I., a drive of at least 500 kilometres from the Quebec border.

Canada’s Atlantic provinces have restricted travel from outside the region in an effort to stem the potential spread of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2020.