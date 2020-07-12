New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

One active case of coronavirus remains in New Brunswick, as the province reported no new cases Saturday.

The most recent case was reported Thursday.

The province reported at the time that the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

There have been 166 cases of COVID-19 in the province; 163 have recovered from the illness and two people have died.

As of Sunday, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

