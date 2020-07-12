Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
What does the future of Canadian air travel look like?
University of Guelph professor Marion Joppe joins Global News Morning to discuss the unprecedented situation facing Canadian airlines, and how the industry’s response to COVID-19 will affect travellers

One active case of coronavirus remains in New Brunswick, as the province reported no new cases Saturday.

The most recent case was reported Thursday.

The province reported at the time that the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases on Saturday

There have been 166 cases of COVID-19 in the province; 163 have recovered from the illness and two people have died.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Sunday, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

