21-year-old sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash near Glenville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 21-year-old man has been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

RCMP, EHS and members of the Inverness Volunteer Fire Department found the small SUV crashed off the side of an embankment on Highway 19 in Glenville, N.S., at 1:14 a.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigate two shootings overnight

The vehicle appeared to have rolled over, coming to a rest upright on its wheels.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 21-year-old from Port Hood, N.S., was extracted from the vehicle and sent to hospital.

2:17 Third serious crash in two months on stretch of Hwy. 28 Third serious crash in two months on stretch of Hwy. 28

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement