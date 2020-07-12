Menu

Traffic

21-year-old sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash near Glenville, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 1:11 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a serious crash.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a serious crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 21-year-old man has been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

RCMP, EHS and members of the Inverness Volunteer Fire Department found the small SUV crashed off the side of an embankment on Highway 19 in Glenville, N.S., at 1:14 a.m.

The vehicle appeared to have rolled over, coming to a rest upright on its wheels.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 21-year-old from Port Hood, N.S., was extracted from the vehicle and sent to hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

