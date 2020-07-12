Teen taken to hospital after stabbing Sunday morning in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Dartmouth on Sunday morning.

Police say they are investigating the stabbing, which occurred at about 8:20 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed on a roadway on Renfrew Street in Dartmouth.

Officers located an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

They are believed to have fled the area in a small black, four-door car.

Investigators said in a press release that this is not believed to be a random incident.

Officers remain on scene at Renfrew Street at this time.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.