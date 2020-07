Send this page to someone via email

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP say a child has survived a terrifying fall at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park on Saturday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., the child plunged some metres over a waterfall at the popular tourist spot near Chilliwack.

Despite the metres high drop, the child survived.

First responders rushed to the scene and were able to perform first aid.

The child was taken to hospital in stable condition, and is expected to recover.