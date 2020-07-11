Kelowna to roll out popular Pianos in Parks program

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s annual Pianos in Parks program will be returning for 2020, though it’ll be coming back with coronavirus protocols.

The program sees pianos placed in high-profile locations, where the public can play them for free, from mid-July to early September.

According to the City of Kelowna, the program, created in 2015, was designed “to animate and decorate public spaces through community interaction.”

Read more: Pianos in Parks returns to Kelowna

Normally, city staff place eight pianos around Kelowna. This year, though, because of COVID-19, only five pianos will be put out for public use.

“With the high volume of individuals we know enjoy and use the pianos daily, combined with the potential for spreading COVID-19 through frequent contact with the piano keyboards, we have implemented some key changes to support everyone’s health and safety,” the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:26 Kelowna’s Pianos in Parks Kelowna’s Pianos in Parks

The city’s other coronavirus protocols include increased frequency of cleanings daily and signs encouraging physical distancing.

The city notes that the pianos will showcase the work of local artists.

Locations of the pianos:

Jim Stuart Park, downtown.

Bennett Clock on Queensway Avenue.

Artwalk, between the Kelowna courthouse and library parkade.

Arts Common, in front of the RCA.

Roxby Park, Rutland.

For more on Pianos in Parks, click here.