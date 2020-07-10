Menu

Crime

1 dead, another in hospital after ‘double shooting’ on Red Hill Valley Parkway: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police say two men were shot on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in the evening of Friday July 10, 2020.
Hamilton police say two men were shot on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in the evening of Friday July 10, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is dead after a “double shooting” on the southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway, according to Hamilton police.

Police say they were called out around 10:p.m. on Friday night to an area of the Parkway near King Street East and Greenhill Road.

Investigators say a second man connected to the incident is in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the Parkway is closed in both directions as an investigation continues.

