1 dead, another in hospital after ‘double shooting’ on Red Hill Valley Parkway: Hamilton police

A man is dead after a “double shooting” on the southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway, according to Hamilton police.

Police say they were called out around 10:p.m. on Friday night to an area of the Parkway near King Street East and Greenhill Road.

Investigators say a second man connected to the incident is in hospital with serious injuries.

Hamilton Police are investigating a double shooting on the Southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway in #HamOnt between King and Greenhill. One male is deceased and the other is in hospital with serious injuries. Roads are closed in both directions as police investigate. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 11, 2020

Police say the Parkway is closed in both directions as an investigation continues.

