1 dead, another in hospital after ‘double shooting’ on Red Hill Valley Parkway: Hamilton police

A man is dead after a “double shooting” on the southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway, according to Hamilton police.
Police say they were called out around 10:p.m. on Friday night to an area of the Parkway near King Street East and Greenhill Road.
Investigators say a second man connected to the incident is in hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the Parkway is closed in both directions as an investigation continues.
