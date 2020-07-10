Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle in Mississauga, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a male motorcyclist has critical injuries after he and another vehicle were involved in a collision in Mississauga Friday evening

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street at Park Street East, close to the Port Credit GO Station, just after 6:50 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was struck. The spokesperson said he was taken to hospital in critical condition with lower-body injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle that hit the motorcyclist stayed at the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

Investigators closed part of the area to traffic as officers gathered evidence. The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of Friday night.

