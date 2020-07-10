Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a male motorcyclist has critical injuries after he and another vehicle were involved in a collision in Mississauga Friday evening

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street at Park Street East, close to the Port Credit GO Station, just after 6:50 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was struck. The spokesperson said he was taken to hospital in critical condition with lower-body injuries.

UPDATE

-Intersection of Park and Hurontario will be shut down

-MCB is investigating

-Find alternative route

-Will advise when roadway is clear — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 11, 2020

The vehicle that hit the motorcyclist stayed at the scene, police said.

Investigators closed part of the area to traffic as officers gathered evidence. The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of Friday night.

