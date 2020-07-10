Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police say a male motorcyclist has critical injuries after he and another vehicle were involved in a collision in Mississauga Friday evening
Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street at Park Street East, close to the Port Credit GO Station, just after 6:50 p.m. with reports of a collision.
A police spokesperson told Global News the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was struck. The spokesperson said he was taken to hospital in critical condition with lower-body injuries.
The vehicle that hit the motorcyclist stayed at the scene, police said.
Trending Stories
Investigators closed part of the area to traffic as officers gathered evidence. The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of Friday night.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments