1 dead, another in hospital after shooting in Burlington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say one man is dead and another has been sent to hospital after shots were fired near a strip mall on Plains Road East.

Investigators say officers were called out to an incident at 484 Plains Rd. E. just before 1:30 p.m.

They discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. One man was found dead on scene, say police.

Halton police say they are currently searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Plains Road East is closed in both directions between King Road and Waterdown Road for an investigation.

One victim in this shooting has succumbed to their injuries. A second victim has been transported to hospital. Suspect(s) remain outstanding at this time. Expect an ongoing heavy police presence in the area. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Death of Rodney Levi gathers Indigenous leaders to discuss police procedures Death of Rodney Levi gathers Indigenous leaders to discuss police procedures