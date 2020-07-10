Menu

Crime

1 dead, another in hospital after shooting in Burlington, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police in Burlington say two people were shot near a strip mall on Plains Road East south of King Road on July 10, 2020.
Police in Burlington say two people were shot near a strip mall on Plains Road East south of King Road on July 10, 2020. @HaltonPolice

Halton Regional Police say one man is dead and another has been sent to hospital after shots were fired near a strip mall on Plains Road East.

Investigators say officers were called out to an incident at 484 Plains Rd. E. just before 1:30 p.m.

They discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. One man was found dead on scene, say police.

Read more: Three people arrested, teen recovering in hospital, after shooting in central Hamilton

Halton police say they are currently searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Plains Road East is closed in both directions between King Road and Waterdown Road for an investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

