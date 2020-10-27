Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Airport testing should come to Toronto if Calgary pilot project is successful: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a coronavirus testing program that will soon be in place at Calgary International Airport should be implemented in Toronto if the pilot project is successful.

The program, which begins on Nov. 2, will see willing and eligible international travellers get tested upon arrival and proceed to quarantine. They will then be able to leave quarantine — with some restrictions — should they test negative, provided they get a second test six or seven days later.

Ford said if the pilot project is successful, international travellers coming to Toronto should have the option of reducing their quarantine time if they are willing to get tested.

Ontario reports 827 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Ontario reported 827 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 72,051.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 355 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 89 in York Region, 58 in Ottawa and 44 in Durham Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 20 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,103 as four more deaths were reported.

More than 23,900 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 691 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,932 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 11 deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died, which has remain unchanged for months.

There are 88 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 397 active cases among long-term care residents and 299 active cases among staff — up by 16 and up by four cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child-care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,910 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,063 among students and 261 among staff (586 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 144 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 503 cases reported among students and 103 cases among staff (326 individuals were not identified) — totaling 932 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 593 out of 4,828 schools in the province. No schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 390 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of 26 (11 new child cases and 15 new staff cases). Out of 5,231 child care centres in Ontario, 137 currently have cases and 40 centres are closed.