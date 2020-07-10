Demonstrators remove tents outside of Toronto City Hall after 3-week protest

Send this page to someone via email

A group of protesters who have been camped outside of Toronto City Hall for three weeks have begun removing their tents.

City officials said the group Afro-Indigenous Rising Collective had led a protest in Nathan Phillips Square on Queen Street since approximately June 19.

Members of the group previously told Global News they were there to promote the defunding of police and wanted to bring attention to anti-Black racism.

The City served the protesters trespassing notices last week and told them they had until Monday to leave. The group didn’t initially comply, but began removing their tents Friday morning.

“Protesters are permitted to remain, but their tents and other prohibited equipment must be removed,” City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said in an email.

“We have been working with them for the last several days to get them to comply with the bylaw. We are pleased this has occurred peacefully.”

