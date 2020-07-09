Lethbridge townhouse complex ordered to vacate following AHS inspection

Send this page to someone via email

The tenants of the Jade Court townhouse complex in Lethbridge have been told they have less than a month to vacate their homes.

The 10-unit complex at 638 8 St. S. has been deemed dangerous by an Alberta Health Services inspector. In an order to vacate, the inspector said that “conditions exist in and about the above noted premises which are or may become injurious or dangerous to the public health or which might hinder in any manner the prevention or suppression of disease.”

The enforcement orders for all 10 units have been posted to the AHS website.

Some of the findings of the AHS inspector include:

“Evidence of rodents noted throughout home. Droppings observed in kitchen cupboards and on basement floor.”

“Carpet is covered in animal excrement and general filth… it is not cleanable.”

“Surface mould has developed on the ceiling of the bathroom above the shower.”

“Front and backyard full of needles and drug paraphernalia as well as human excrement. All from the tenants of neighbouring units.”

Ashley Scout Burgess and James Burgess say they have lived in their Jade Court unit for about a year, and drug paraphernalia is their No. 1 complaint. They said it’s so bad that they had a security system installed to protect their young children.

“The drug activity and the people coming around — like a lot of people — all hours of the day, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Scout Burgess said.

The owner of the building, Y.K. Tam, told Global News that he has no comment on the matter.

Burgess said Tam has told tenants that this is an AHS matter and that he doesn’t want them to leave.

AHS has given the tenants of the units until July 30, 2020 to vacate.

James Burgess said after the health inspector showed up unexpectedly with Lethbridge police last week, they were served the order to vacate just a few days later, giving them less than 30 days to find new living arrangements.

“It’s really stressful. Just to scramble, just to find a place,” he said. “We looked at all the listings, and 75 per cent say ‘no pets’ right off the bat. I’ve had one viewing –yesterday — but it’s way out of our price range.”

The documents say the right to appeal the order is available.