Regina Public Library branches begin reopening as coronavirus pandemic continues

Book lovers can once again flip through pages, browsing for their next best read, as a handful of Regina Public Library branches reopened on Thursday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Glen Elm, Regent Place, Albert, Connaught and Prince of Wales branches are officially open to the public.

The Central Library, along with the George Bothwell, Sherwood Village and Sunrise branches, will reopen July 13.

“We’re pleased to return to our physical locations,” said Jeff Barber, the library’s director and CEO.

“Library staff are looking forward to seeing customers once again.”

While browsing and borrowing are allowed, the experience will be a little different.

Read more: About 100 Regina Public Library employees laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

Furniture is limited to reduce the number of people gathering in the branches, sneeze guards are in place and aisles are one-way to control foot traffic.

“Our primary focus is to provide our customers with computer access and access to materials through browsing and holds pickup,” Barber said.

“We are limiting opportunities for people to stay and gather in the library at this time.”

Since mid-June, some locations have been offering curbside pickup. The service will be extended to all branches starting July 13.

Despite reopening physical locations, the Regina Public Library encourages customers to access its online services.

During the library’s nearly four-month closure, use of digital library content increased 50 per cent. More than 150,000 e-books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV shows and training courses were accessed online during the pandemic closure.