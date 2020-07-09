Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Durham officers’ response after assault of Dafonte Miller being probed by Ontario police complaints agency

By Aaron Streck Global News
Chiefs of Toronto, Durham police services react to Michael Theriault conviction
WATCH ABOVE: The chiefs for the Toronto and Durham Regional police services say they are committed to maintaining public trust but Dafonte Miller’s lawyer says he wants a commission of inquiry. Catherine McDonald reports. (June 26)

The conduct of Durham Regional Police in relation to the assault and arrest of Dafonte Miller is now being investigated by Ontario’s independent police complaints agency.

According to the law firm representing Miller, Falconers LLP, complaints were filed with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).

The conduct-related complaints were made against all of the Durham Regional Police officers who attended the scene the night of the incident, including the officer who provided her handcuffs to Michael Theriault — an off-duty Toronto police officer — a fact later learned during a trial for Michael and his brother, Christian Theriault.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto officer found guilty of off-duty assault of Dafonte Miller, judge finds

Michael and Christian Theriault were charged with aggravated assault and attempting to obstruct justice for the December 2016 beating of Miller, in which the young man lost his left eye. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael was recently found guilty of assault, but not charged with aggravated assault and was also acquitted of obstruction of justice. Christian was acquitted of both obstruction and assault charges.

The Falconers LLP statement said the OIPRD advised the firm that an investigation would be done once the verdict was delivered and that it’s believed the investigation is underway.

Durham Regional Police and the OIPRD both refused to comment, citing provisions of the Police Services Act.

— With files from Jessica Patton

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Durham Regional PoliceDurham Regional Police ServiceDafonte MillerMichael TheriaultChristian TheriaultOffice of the Independent Police Review DirectorOIPRDDafonte Miller assaultDafonte Miller OIPRDFalconers LLP
Flyers
More weekly flyers