Ontario reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 86 from Windsor-Essex; total cases at 36,348

Ontario reported 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 86 cases being reported in the Windsor-Essex region, bringing the provincial total to 36,348.

Thursday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Windsor-Essex region with 86 new cases. As Health Minister Christine Elliott notes, “targeted testing of temporary workers on farms to contain outbreaks has continued.”

The report also highlights that in the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto saw 27 new cases, Peel Region saw 28, York Region added seven more cases and Durham Region has five additional cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than five new cases.

Ontario has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,703, as three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 31,977 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,608,687 tests so far for the virus. This is up 26,326 tests from the previous day.

Yesterday, Ontario processed over 26,000 tests and we continue to lead the country in daily testing. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients are stable or have decreased. Today’s numbers will be added at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 9, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

16,741 people are male.

19,325 people are female.

1,820 people are 19 and under.

10,713 people are 20 to 39.

11,027 people are 40 to 59.

6,822 people are 60 to 79.

5,956 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 21,648 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

Ontario has 123 patients (no change from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 31 patients in an intensive care unit (down by four) and 23 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,833 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario and there are 25 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 142 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 211 cases among staff.

