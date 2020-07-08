Oliver restaurant pays it forward with free meals

Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Hartle and his wife Jennifer always dreamed of owning a restaurant.

“I loved restaurants and putting out good food to people, so we decided to buy it,” Hartle said.

“It” was Crucetti’s Restaurant — a fixture in Oliver, B.C., known for its cozy atmosphere and generous portions of breakfast and lunch staples.

But just two-and-a-half weeks after the pair took the reins, re-naming the establishment M & J’s Country Kitchen, the coronavirus pandemic struck.

In-person dining was shut down for months, and the family-owned and operated business relied on takeout and delivery services to survive.

The business wasn’t eligible for the federal wage subsidy program because the restaurant was under new ownership, Hartle said.

“There were a lot of people who took advantage of our delivery service when we offered it, and used our take out a lot, and just showing that even though we were brand new owners and just starting up, they did support us,” Hartle said.

So the pair wanted to dish up a little hope and posted a ‘pay it forward’ board near the cash register.

Customers can pre-purchase meals for those in need. The item is posted to the board and anyone who may not be able to afford a fresh meal on their own can redeem an item for free.

“We have had single moms come in, and I’ve also had a guy come in, counting his change, trying to figure out if he can afford the meal in the menu. So I just said ‘pick what you have, what you want on the board,’” said Jennifer Hartle.

“Some people are struggling to this day, still trying to get their job back,” added Matthew Hartle.

According to faithful customers, this small gesture is making a big impact.

“This is a time when people are low on hope and we need it, we need to feel that community spirit,” Lillian Knelsen said.

The restaurateurs hope the idea will pick up steam and that other eateries will also find their own ways to pay it forward.

“Because there is always somebody who needs it more than we do,” Jennifer Hartle said.