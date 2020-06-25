Community pays tribute to longtime OK Falls crossing guard before retirement

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Okanagan Falls crossing guard Rose Mah was overcome with emotion as the community paid tribute to her on Thursday morning in the small South Okanagan town.

Mah is retiring after 31 years of safely shepherding students across busy Highway 97. Mah also does supervision during recess and lunch at Okanagan Falls Elementary School.

“Rose understands it takes a community to raise a child and she really believes in the whole child,” said former school principal Lisa McCall.

“And it’s not just about the academics, it’s about the manners and the people skills and making a difference every day.”

On Mah’s last day on the job, current and former students, parents, teachers and other community members honked horns, waved signs and delivered gifts at the crosswalk near 10th Ave.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are no words to describe the feeling right now,” she said while waving to passing motorists. “Right now, I am very, very touched. I will remember this for the rest of my life.”

One parent, Chelsea Fairweather, said Mah is somewhat of an institution in the community, located approximately 20 kilometres south of Penticton on the south end of Skaha Lake.

2:21 “This is ridiculous, this is taking too long,” Peachland’s mayor echoes calls for highway upgrades following deadly crash on Drought Hill. “This is ridiculous, this is taking too long,” Peachland’s mayor echoes calls for highway upgrades following deadly crash on Drought Hill.

“Everybody in OK Falls knows Ms. Rose,” she said. “Anybody that has driven by our small little town has seen her crossing and it’s not been easy.”

Mah said she’s witnessed several incidents of dangerous driving along the congested highway, resulting in at least nine speeding tickets handed out by area police.

“Traffic has increased very much in the 31 years,” said Mah.

Story continues below advertisement

“I find that people who overtake on a high speed, it can be very dangerous, it can cost someone’s life and I just hope that people will stay off their cellphone and please be patient, be kind.”

Read more: Okanagan Falls to be starved of grocery store with looming IGA closure

Reflecting back on her 30-year career, Mah said there’s never been a pedestrian collision at the crosswalk on her watch. She works two hours a day; one hour before school and one hour after.

“All the students, all the ones I escorted across, to school and to home, they reach their home safely,” she said.

Mah said the favourite part of her job is “seeing the smiling faces of the students.”

As for her departing message to drivers:

“Be patient and be considerate, safety first.”