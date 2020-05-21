Coronavirus: West Kelowna business giving back after newfound success

Send this page to someone via email

As many businesses are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, one company has adapted to COVID-19 and is now busier than ever.

“We are fabricating plexiglass shields, health barriers, we are fabricating with acrylics,” said Harold Loewen, Mouldings and More’s owner.

Mouldings and More, owned by the Loewen family of West Kelowna, has seen a massive uptick in their business.

“We heard barriers were being put up so we sprung into action and then it just snowballed,” said Loewen.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As soon as they finished their first job at a local bank, more and more clients started pouring in.

“It started off first with the essential services, so we did a lot with medical offices, grocery stores and cornerstores,” said Loewen.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now as people are gearing up to go back to work we are seeing dentists, restaurants, physical therapists — anybody, really.”

With their newfound success, Harold says they will donate 20 per cent of their profits back into the community.

“We have donated $2,500 so far to the [Central] Okanagan food bank,” Harold Loewen told Global News on Thursday.

“We’re expecting to donate up to $10,000 once this is all over.”

One of their clients, Bliss Bakery and Bistro, says the barrier gives them confidence to keep serving their patrons safely.

“So this was a funny discovery: Harold from Mouldings and More said they were doing this, we started planning our reopening for Peachland and here, and we decided to give them a try,” said Barry Yeo, Bliss Bakery and Bistro’s owner.

Loewen says they’ll be donating money back into the communities where their barriers are installed, so donations will be made from Vernon to Penticton to help those in need.

2:07 Coronavirus: Real estate sales plunge dramatically in South Okanagan Coronavirus: Real estate sales plunge dramatically in South Okanagan