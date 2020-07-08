Driver dead following single-vehicle crash in Grey Highlands, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old driver has died following a single-vehicle crash on Grey Road 13 near 3rd Line B in Grey Highlands, Ont., Tuesday evening, Grey Bruce OPP say.

According to police, the crash involved a blue minivan. The deceased has been identified as Stephen Lappin, 31, from Grey Highlands, Ont.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

