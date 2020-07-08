2 more suspects charged with 1st-degree murder after woman shot in east-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two additional suspects have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a woman in east-end Toronto in March.

Officers responded to a call for “unknown trouble” in the area of Brimley and Pitfields roads near Highway 401 just before 10 a.m. on March 13.

Police located two women suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to a local trauma centre. A woman, who was later identified as 38-year-old Theepa Seevaratnam, later died.

The other woman has not been identified and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 30, police charged Steadley Kerr, 28, with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on July 23, where police said his charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, police said 27-year-old Gary Samuels and 42-year-old Vijendran Balasubramaniam were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said Samuels appeared in a Toronto court on Tuesday and Balasubramaniam appeared in a Toronto court by video conference on Wednesday.

—With files from Alanna Rizza