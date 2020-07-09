Manitoba helping school divisions with cost of reopening: education minister

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s education minister says local school divisions will have almost $48 million to go toward the unexpected costs of the coronavirus pandemic when they reopen classes in September.

Kelvin Goertzen announced Wednesday afternoon that funds saved by school divisions that took steps to limit non-essential spending early in the pandemic will go back into schools in anticipation of September reopening.

“Our government’s goal is to focus school funding on classrooms to ensure Manitoba students can thrive and excel,” said Goertzen.

“This is even more important as our province gradually emerges from the grip of COVID-19, and as we continue our plans to return to in-class teaching and learning this fall.”

Goertzen said some of the funds saved by Manitoba schools were used toward covering costs of tech improvements to help with remote learning, but the rest will go toward reopening in September and any public health measures that may be needed.

“This is good news for students and parents as it will mean more spent on improving classroom learning,” said Goertzen.

“The government measures ensure fiscal sustainability will make a positive impact on Manitoba schools and the education of students across the province.”

Some of the savings from pandemic cost-saving measures included a reduction in staff numbers at many Manitoba schools.

Medium and large school divisions with more than four executive or senior management positions were asked to reduce those positions by 15 per cent, Goertzen said. Their smaller counterparts reduced managerial salaries and operating costs, also by 15 per cent.

