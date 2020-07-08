Bancroft man charged with manslaughter following home assault in March

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft man has been additionally charged with manslaughter in connection to an assault in March.

On March 8 around 9 p.m., Bancroft OPP responded to a reported assault at a home on Faraday Street in the village.

Police and paramedics located an injured 69-year-old man. He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Judson Gunter, of Bancroft.

Police launched a search for a suspect and located one around 4:30 a.m. on March 9. At the time, Timothy Gunter, 42, was charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation

On Wednesday, OPP said as part of the ongoing investigation, Gunter has now been charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody with a scheduled court appearance in Belleville on July 23.

OPP say anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

