Economy

Canada’s largest railways report record grain shipments

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014.
A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s two largest railways say they moved record quantities of grain in the second quarter after benefiting from another strong month in June.

Canadian National Railway says it is on pace for record shipments of grain this crop year.

Read more: Competition Bureau challenges Manitoba grain elevator purchase

Canadian Pacific Railway says it moved a record 8.41 million tonnes last quarter after shipping 2.76 million tonnes of grain and grain products in June.

The railways have ramped up shipments of Western grain by using larger hopper cars and trains while customers have been investing in elevator networks to accommodate 8,500-foot trains.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
