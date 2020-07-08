Canada’s largest railways report record grain shipments

Canada’s two largest railways say they moved record quantities of grain in the second quarter after benefiting from another strong month in June.
Canadian National Railway says it is on pace for record shipments of grain this crop year.
Canadian Pacific Railway says it moved a record 8.41 million tonnes last quarter after shipping 2.76 million tonnes of grain and grain products in June.
The railways have ramped up shipments of Western grain by using larger hopper cars and trains while customers have been investing in elevator networks to accommodate 8,500-foot trains.
